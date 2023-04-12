Two people arrested for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are in the Alachua County Jail on attempted murder charges after a shooting in northeast Gainesville Tuesday night.

Gainesville police arrested 18-year-old Jacquez Hill and 19-year-old Terrex Thagard.

Police responded to gunshots in the area of Northeast 23rd Avenue around 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to Shands Springhill with a gunshot wound to his upper right leg.

He said he was walking when people inside a white vehicle started shooting at him.

Police found a white sedan stopped in the middle of the road, with Hill and Thagard close by.

Hill is the registered owner.

Officers found a handgun and ski mask nearby.

This is the third drive-by shooting reported in Gainesville within three days.

