UF lacrosse team rips Liberty in mid-week matchup, 16-7

Emma LoPinto’s five goals give her over 100 for her UF career
Florida earns 10th win of the seasxon
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WCJB) -The No. 9 Gator lacrosse team extended its season-long winning streak to five on Wednesday with an afternoon victory over Liberty, 16-7. Ten different Gators scored, led by Emma LoPinto’s five-goal outburst.

LoPinto scored each of Florida’s first four goals as UF raced out to a 12-2 lead by halftime. Danielle Pavinelli and Emily Heller each tallied two goals for the Gators, who improved to 10-3 overall. LoPinto’s second goal was the 100th of her career, coming in her 35th game. She ties Kitty Cullen as the fastest Gator to reach the century mark.

Defensively, Florida held firm as Sarah Reznick made 12 saves on 14 shots for a career-high save percentage of .857.

Florida returns home to face East Carolina in AAC play Saturday at noon.

