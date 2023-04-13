7th graders turned their favorite subject into competition at 6th annual Civics Challenge

Get ready to press that buzzer because the sixth annual Civics Challenge is back.
By Alexus Goings
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -7th graders from Alachua County schools are beating the clock to showcase their knowledge on civics.

The League of Women Voters are hosting their 6th annual civics challenge and these 7th graders can’t hold their excitement.”

50 students from five schools in Alachua county are competing face to face to determine who knows their government the best.

Despite the competition being virtual for the past two years, students didn’t hesitate to jump at the chance to compete.

“Our teachers asked us to participate because we all share a passion for civics or are quite skilled in the subject, said a 7th grader at Kanapaha Middle School Danni Gomez. “I am very nervous but I also love the adrenaline rush you know in competing.”

Students gathered in teams of five. Each team got one minute to answer questions from topics including the branches of government and articles of the constitution.

While students raced against the clock, parents like Savannah Chase sat on the sidelines showing their support.

“I’m really filled with pride today,” said Chase. “My daughter is doing very well answering all the questions and I would say at this point because of the dedication of their civics sponsor, she probably knows more about our government then I do.”

Although the subject is about civics, K-12 curriculum specialist John Rehm said they want students to learn the importance of good sportsmanship

“I want them to learn to be good sports to have fun while they’re competing with each other,” said Rehm. “I’m hoping that these kids that we have, they’re going to be the future mayor, city managers, and tax collectors and all kinds of other things that help our city and our governments run.”

After all ten rounds are completed, the winning team will take home an engraved trophy.

More than two thousand Alachua County 7th graders will get a chance to show who knows their government best during a virtual civics challenge on April 25th.

