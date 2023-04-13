Alachua County Administrative Offices holds sixth annual Civics Challenge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Get ready to press that buzzer because the sixth annual Civics Challenge is back.

50 Alachua County middle school students will be challenged to answer questions to showcase their knowledge of Civics on Thursday.

TRENDING: 12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

The winning team will take home trophies and the name of their school engraved on a perpetual plaque.

The civics challenge will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Alachua County Administrative Offices in Gainesville.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.