Alachua County Administrative Offices holds sixth annual Civics Challenge

Get ready to press that buzzer because the sixth annual Civics Challenge is back.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Get ready to press that buzzer because the sixth annual Civics Challenge is back.

50 Alachua County middle school students will be challenged to answer questions to showcase their knowledge of Civics on Thursday.

The winning team will take home trophies and the name of their school engraved on a perpetual plaque.

The civics challenge will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Alachua County Administrative Offices in Gainesville.

