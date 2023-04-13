Alachua County Pets: Tiggs, Tootles, and Ken

Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new, loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
First up is a kitty who loves to relax Tiggs. Tiggs likes to listen to music and watch tv and be a very spoiled fur baby.

Next is a pup who is oodles of fun Tootles. This pup has so much energy and would love to zip around the yard and go on adventures with you.

Lastly is a is a handsome blonde tripod pup Ken. Ken radiates light and warmth and hasn’t let the loss of his let stop him from being a happy boy.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

