Bill passed by lawmakers that bans abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy

Lawmakers have passed a bill that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy by a 70 to 40 vote.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lawmakers at the State House have passed a bill that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy in most cases.

The bill passed by a 70 to 40 vote.

The house seating gallery was cleared because of repeated outbursts from opponents of the bill.

Supporters of the legislation say this will encourage a culture of life in Florida.

“We say that when a child has a heartbeat, that is when we are going to start saying that we’ve got to give some value to that life and not allow an abortion,” said State Representative, Paul Renner, R- Speaker of the House.

Democrats say the bill would effectively ban abortion in Florida.

“This is not reasonable, because it amounts to an outright ban. Most women don’t know that they are pregnant at six weeks. Let’s be clear about the silent part. You just don’t want women to have a choice,” said State Representative, Fentrice Driskell, D- House Minority Leader.

The Senate has already approved the six-week limit.

The bill now goes to Governor Ron Desantis’ desk.

RELATED: Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban, DeSantis supports

