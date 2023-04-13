Construction underway at a massive industrial park facility in Marion County

Work is underway on the first warehouse of what will be the 1.4 million square foot Ocala South Logistics Park.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction of another massive industrial park facility is underway in Marion County.

Work is underway on the first warehouse of what will be the 1.4 million square foot Ocala South Logistics Park.

TRENDING: Two arrested after drive-by shooting in Belleview

It’s being built in the Florida Crossroads Commerce Park along Highway 484 in Marion Oaks and is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The project is a collaboration between real estate development firm Boyd Mox of Ocala and commercial real estate development company Hunt Midwest.

Construction underway at a massive industrial park facility in Marion County