Dozens attend city council meeting to hear about the future of Dunnellon Police Department

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents filled Wednesday’s city council meeting to hear discussions about the future of the Dunnellon Police Department.

Last Monday, Dunnellon Police Chief Mike McQuaig announced his resignation. He said 10 of his officers will become Marion County Sheriff’s deputies by July, for better pay.

“That’s their choice,” shared Chief McQuaig. “It’s their families that they got to look out for. I’m not making the decision for them, it’s their decision.”

MCSO Sheriff Billy Woods was also in attendance. “I am more than willing to accept each and every one of them. I am willing to take all their employees,” shared Sheriff Woods. “I’ve got vacancies and I can fill them. The future of what Dunnellon’s law enforcement looks like, is up to the city council.”

Mayor Wally Dunn said the police department will not be closing its doors. He told TV20 if the officers decide to leave, city officials will work to recruit new ones.

“I think that was made very clear tonight by all five of the members of the council,” shared Mayor Dunn. “In the future we will have a police department in Dunnellon.”

Residents took to the podium to share their worries. Some said the change may impact their taxes, officer response times, and the community’s relationship with the police.

“You have that interaction with them that they’re almost more friends,” shared resident Valerie Hanchar. “That’s something you don’t get all the time with the big sheriffs.”

City officials plan to revisit this transition next Wednesday at 4:30pm.

