Florida gymnastics team advances to NCAA Championship Finals as Trinity Thomas returns to compete in two events

FORT WORTH, Texas. (WCJB) -The No. 2 Florida Gymnastics team got a lift from the return of star Trinity Thomas to advance out of Thursday’s NCAA Championship Semifinal Session I, scoring a 197.400. The Gators move on to the championship round for the third straight year, joining session winner LSU (197.475). Cal and Denver fell short of qualifying.

Thomas’ status for the meet was in question after she injured her lower right leg in the NCAA Regional Semifinal two weeks ago. Last year’s NCAA all-around champion competed on bars and vault Thursday, and led the Gators in both events.

Florida started on bars and scored a 49.4875, including three scores of at least 9.900. Thomas led the way with a 9.950. The Gators set the pace, leading Cal by .050, LSU by .212, and Denver by .262 after one rotation.

Florida slipped to fourth, however, following a tough beam rotation. Sloane Blakely recovered from a fall on bars to lead the way with 9.9375. Kayla DiCello followed with a 9.9250 and Ellie Lazzari recorded a 9.8125. Two lower scores, however, resulted in UF totaling a season-low on beam at 49.0875.

Florida bounced back with a stellar floor rotation to take the lead again. Leanne Wong scored a scorching 9.9625, while Payton Richards overcame a stumble on beam to score a 9.9250. Victoria Nguyen added a 9.900 as the Gators put up a 49.5250 in the rotation to catapult themselves back into first. Cal and Denver, meanwhile, both counted a fall in their third event. Florida led LSU by .100 after three events and Cal by .612 for the second and final berth in the championship finals.

Wrapping up the meet on vault, Thomas led all Gators with a 9.900, while Wong, Nguyen, and Richards put up matching scores of 9.8625. Wong led Florida with an all-around score of 39.5625.

Thursday’s late semifinal quad meet will also qualify two schools to the finals out of this group of four teams: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 Utah, and No. 9 Kentucky. Saturday’s championship quad meet will be televised on ABC at 4 p.m.

