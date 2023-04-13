Gator softball team defeats UNF, 6-1

UF has now generated 10 or more hits in a game 16 times this season
University of Florida's Skylar Wallace (17) battles at the plate during an NCAA softball game...
University of Florida's Skylar Wallace (17) battles at the plate during an NCAA softball game on Friday, Feb.10, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kelly Sheehan)(Kelly Sheehan | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 15 Gator softball team found itself in between big SEC series against ranked opponents on Wednesday, but showed no signs that it would look past visiting North Florida. The Gators pulled away from the Ospreys, 6-1 at KSP Stadium to reach 29-10 on the season.

Elizabeth Hightower collected the win in the circle, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three. Hightower (13-5) has allowed just four earned runs over her last 16 innings across three appearances.

Offensively, Florida banged out 11 hits in its six turns at-bat, led by two hits apiece from Skylar Wallace and Kendra Falby at the top of the order. The Gators scored three runs in the bottom of the third on a sac fly, a wild pitch, and Sam Roe’s RBI double.

Up 4-0 in the sixth, UF added two more runs on RBI doubles by Bryn Thomas and Charla Echols.

Florida comes into its SEC home series against No. 12 Georgia at 6-6 in conference play. Game one is Friday night at 6 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Gators gear up for Orange & Blue Game
Gators gear up for Orange & Blue Game
Karson Lindsey is this week's TV20 Scholar Athlete
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Karson Lindsey (North Marion)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Karson Lindsey (North Marion)