Gator softball team defeats UNF, 6-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 15 Gator softball team found itself in between big SEC series against ranked opponents on Wednesday, but showed no signs that it would look past visiting North Florida. The Gators pulled away from the Ospreys, 6-1 at KSP Stadium to reach 29-10 on the season.

Elizabeth Hightower collected the win in the circle, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three. Hightower (13-5) has allowed just four earned runs over her last 16 innings across three appearances.

Offensively, Florida banged out 11 hits in its six turns at-bat, led by two hits apiece from Skylar Wallace and Kendra Falby at the top of the order. The Gators scored three runs in the bottom of the third on a sac fly, a wild pitch, and Sam Roe’s RBI double.

Up 4-0 in the sixth, UF added two more runs on RBI doubles by Bryn Thomas and Charla Echols.

Florida comes into its SEC home series against No. 12 Georgia at 6-6 in conference play. Game one is Friday night at 6 p.m.

