Judge accepts Gainesville man’s plea deal for 2021 shooting

Patrick pulled out a handgun and killed Hopkins.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eugene Patrick, 24, of Gainesville is making a plea deal on a charge of manslaughter after he killed another man at a carwash.

Patrick pleaded guilty to killing Bobby Hopkins Jr. with a handgun.

In May 2021, Gainesville Police Officers responded to Gator Carwash on East University Avenue, where they say Patrick and Hopkins were fighting.

Patrick pulled out a handgun and killed Hopkins.

The judge accepted Patrick’s plea and sentencing will take place April 24.

TRENDING STORY: Sheriff Woods explains why he feels called to lead the Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Lawmakers have passed a bill that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy by a 70 to...
Bill passed by lawmakers that bans abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy
Bill passed by lawmakers that bans abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy
Judge accepts Gainesville man’s plea deal for 2021 shooting
7th graders turned their favorite subject into competition at 6th annual Civics Challenge