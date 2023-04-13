Judge accepts Gainesville man’s plea deal for 2021 shooting
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eugene Patrick, 24, of Gainesville is making a plea deal on a charge of manslaughter after he killed another man at a carwash.
Patrick pleaded guilty to killing Bobby Hopkins Jr. with a handgun.
In May 2021, Gainesville Police Officers responded to Gator Carwash on East University Avenue, where they say Patrick and Hopkins were fighting.
Patrick pulled out a handgun and killed Hopkins.
The judge accepted Patrick’s plea and sentencing will take place April 24.
