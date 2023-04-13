Marion County first responders laced up for Special Olympics Florida

Marion County first responders lace up for Special Olympics Florida
By Kristin Chase
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Torch Run began at the Ocala Police Department and stopped at Eighth Street Elementary, Osceola Middle School, and Ocala Square.

This event benefits Special Olympics Florida athletes through individual donations and t-shirt sales.

Officers participated from Dunnellon, Belleview, and Ocala police departments as well as MCSO and FHP.

“We are dealing with persons that have intellectual disabilities and they have the right to be able to participate in the same sports that everybody else participates in,” said MCSO sergeant, Juan Ocasio. “That’s why it’s so big and dear for law enforcement to be able to help!”

Members of the ARC Marion came out and followed behind all the runners in their van. “They absolutely loved everything, they are asking all the police officers questions and they are petting the dogs,” said Rhonda Kincaid, the community engagement coordinator at ARC Marion. “They are so interested.”

Alachua, Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy counties will have a Torch Run in April and May.

