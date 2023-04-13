Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating stolen food trailer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding ‘The Jerk Bowl’ food trailer.

On March 27, a rented U-Haul pickup truck was seen stealing the trailer at 15 NW 40th Ave. in Ocala.

Investigators found that someone broke into the area that the trailer was stored by breaking a lock on a gate.

Surveillance shows that the U-Haul arrived at 11:27 p.m. before hooking up to the trailer and leaving at 11:45 p.m.

Anyone with information that can help locate the trailer or identify the suspect is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-7867 or submit via their website HERE.

