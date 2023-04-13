Ocala man arrested after he threatens someone with a screwdriver and trips a deputy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is accused of assaulting a deputy and attacking a victim with a screwdriver.

Jeffery Chauvin, 44, was arrested Wednesday after a caller reported they were being threatened with a screwdriver.

TRENDING: Gainesville Police officers say two back-to-back shootings are related

Chauvin tripped a deputy who responded to the call.

Then, a witness came forward with video showing Chauvin had destroyed $700 worth of property, all while naked.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.