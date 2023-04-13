Santa Fe College students hold launch party for new monthly newspaper, ‘The Saint Bernard’

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College students celebrated the launch of their new monthly student-run newspaper , ‘The Saint Bernard’ .

Students launched the independent newspaper at the end of March with the leadership of Editor-in-chief, Sara-James Ranta and Metro Editor, Nick Smith.

The independent student-run publication can be found in print on campus and around Gainesville or online on the college’s news page HERE.

The launch party was held in the P building in room 160 on the Santa Fe College Northwest main campus.

This is the first time in 20 years that the school has had a student-run newspaper.

“I think it’s important to students, because they need to know what’s going on here and I think if we’re not independent, then we have to respond to other departments and it limits the freedom of speech that we have as a student newspaper.”

Cali Perry, PR Editor

Students and their families, administrators, staff, and faculty all celebrated the months of hard work that students put into the project.

