Sheriff Woods explains why he feels called to lead the Marion County Sheriff’s Office

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is receiving national attention for leading the investigation in the Ocklawaha triple murder, but he’s been working hard in law enforcement for more than 30 years. Born and raised on the north end of Marion County, Sheriff Woods grew up being inspired by his dad’s role in public service. After watching his dad be a fireman for more than three decades, and later becoming Fire Chief, Woods was motivated to protect and serve.

“My family been in Marion since the 1850s,” said Woods. “Marion is our home, my home. Having this position, having this responsibility it’s taking care of my own house.” Woods added, “listen I get it, there’s people that don’t like me, they hate me, but it don’t matter to me, I still take care of them.”

The Sheriff has taken care of people in Marion County since he was elected in 2016. Prior to his time as sheriff, he worked for the Ocala Police department for 26 years. He said a career in law enforcement is a calling from the Lord; the same calling that made him want to be sheriff.

“It’s faith doing it,” explained Woods. “Cus’ it’s the good Lord calling me to do this job, and that’s exactly what it is. He’s given me a mission and that’s what I will do until the day he says I’m done, ‘and yes Sir, I’ll step away.’”

RELATED: Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz explains his motivation behind leading the agency

And Sheriff Wood said he’s not only passionate about people, but also passionate about responsible gun ownership. He stressed the importance of educating kids about how guns can take a life, and the consequences of their actions.

“I recover guns, I don’t confiscate guns,” exclaimed Woods. “There are people that shouldn’t have a gun. Convicted felons should not have a gun. The laws we have in place regarding buying, purchasing, I may not like them, but I think they are there for a good reason.”

The Sheriff also commented on the drug busts that his agency deals with. Woods said drugs have always been a problem in the county, but its growing. He said it’s a never-ending battle, especially with the increase in fentanyl use. The Sheriff said the number of drug related deaths this year in the county is 57, and fentanyl deaths lead the total with 27. When it comes to drug arrests, he credits tips from the suspects family and neighbors.

“Or it’s from another case,” said Woods. “Okay If we are working undercover for a particular case, and somebody all of a sudden shows up, and we’re like who’s that? We begin to look into them, monitor them, and then you begin to see the pattern they are selling. So basically, you end up going down rabbit trails a lot of times of a previous case.”

Sheriff Woods admitted his agency deals with the same issues as his neighboring county Sheriff’s Offices. This includes the mental health of his deputies and their safety, and being short staffed; but he says the biggest complaint from his constituents is traffic.

“But even traffic, although and it depends on the case, doesn’t rise to the level of crime, it does affect your community,” said Woods. “And affects their lives that it’s important to them so it’s important to me.”

As for what’s ahead, Sheriff Woods wants a full-time mounted unit for the Horse Capital of the World.

“I want that particular community that they can relate to this law enforcement, okay,” mentioned Woods. “A mounted unit will be present out there for it, not just for their safety, but for whatever event they have. We can use them for if we have riots, crowd control and also if we have to go out into the national forest to look for people.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.