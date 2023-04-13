Trenton Middle-High School on lockdown after reports of a suspicious person
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Trenton Middle-High School went into lockdown after reports of a suspicious person on school grounds.
Deputies searched the campus and found out the person in question is actually a school custodian.
This comes after another lockdown for the school earlier this week, when school officials say a threat was made by phone to the school’s office.
