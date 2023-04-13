Two arrested after drive-by shooting in Belleview

William Harris, 20, and Aadin Brewer, 18, were arrested after a drive-by shooting brought gunfire to two homes. No one was injured in the drive-by.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocklawaha man and teen are in jail after police officers heard gun fire and followed a fleeing car.

According to Belleview Police officials, William Harris, 20, and Aadin Brewer, 18, were pulled over after the drive-by shooting.

They claimed they were being shot at but officers found shell casing inside their vehicle.

Two homes and two cars were hit by the gunfire, but no one was injured.

Brewer is charged with firing the weapon and both are receiving charges of fleeing the police, possessing a firearm and committing a felony.

