US will not prosecute suspect in US tourist death in Mexico

Federal prosecutors said they've told the family of Shanquella Robinson, who died at a luxury...
Federal prosecutors said they've told the family of Shanquella Robinson, who died at a luxury rental property in Mexico in October, that there's not enough evidence for a federal prosecution in her death.(WSOC, WBTV via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — U.S. officials in North Carolina will not federally prosecute the person suspected of killing a Charlotte-area woman vacationing in Mexico last year, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors say they have presented the findings of their investigation to the family of Shanquella Robinson, who was seen being beaten in a viral video last fall at a resort development in San Jose del Cabo. As the video circulated on social media, it raised suspicions that Robinson may have been killed by her travel companions.

Attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Wednesday that the available evidence and autopsy results do not support a federal prosecution. Investigators could not prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that a federal crime was committed, the release said.

An autopsy was conducted in North Carolina by the Mecklenburg County medical examiner’s office.

Local prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur filed charges late last year against another U.S. woman — whom they would not name — suspected of killing Robinson on Oct. 29. They issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, who had already left Mexico with other travel companions after Robinson was found dead in a rented villa. Mexican federal prosecutors are trying to get her extradited to face charges in Mexico.

Sue-Ann Robinson, the family’s attorney, said at a news conference Wednesday in Charlotte that the U.S. autopsy results, which have not been released publicly, revealed inconsistencies with a previous autopsy conducted in Mexico, which had labeled the cause of death a severe spinal cord or neck injury.

She criticized federal officials for the speed at which they conducted their investigation, saying people on social media should not have had to “create the movement behind the case.”

“United States citizens cannot go to Mexico, commit a crime that we all saw on video and then come back to America and say, ‘We’re on base. We’re safe. We’re not going to be charged with a crime,’ " she said. “That cannot be the message that U.S. authorities want to send.”

Federal officials say they will review and examine any new information that becomes available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Firefighters pour water on an industrial fire in Richmond, Ind., Thursday, April 13, 2023....
Crews continue to fight major Indiana scrap plastics fire
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
AP source: Suspect in documents leak taken into custody
Video shows Schwarzenegger filing what he described as a giant pothole that’s been messing up...
Arnold Schwarzenegger fills permitted service trench not a pothole, city says
Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’