What’s Growing On: Blueberry Hybrids Being Released

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Blueberries are a great tasting, healthy snack and thanks to modern technology at the University of Florida they are scientist tested and consumer approved.

Naturally, there are 2 types of blueberries that grow well in fForida; rabbiteye and the southern highbush. They require acidic, well drained soils and will benefit from the addition of organic matter and a layer of pine bark mulch. They’ll also do best in a sunny area, away from buildings and competition from tree roots.

And at the University of Florida, scientists take things a step further by working to develop a breed of blueberry that is resistant to hard freezes and can self-pollinate, all while preserving the best flavor and producing the highest yield.

Ph.D Candidate Plant Breeding UF, Julie Cromie, tells us “A lot of growers and consumers are looking for good tasting blueberry fruit so we measure the sugar, the acids, and we even do consume taste panels to make sure that we are on target for what our consumers are looking for.”

But when it comes to growing your own blueberries at home, there is a very important step to take note of that is crucial for success.

Cromie; “We start with our breeding in the greenhouse. And so we bring in mother plants where we can cross pollinate the flowers with pollen from other plants in our breeding program and then we wait for those pollinated flowers to produce rip fruit where we can then harvest the seeds from them, and then those seedlings get planted out in our breeding nursery here at Citra.”

You will also need atleast 2 blueberry bushes to have success.

“Blueberries require cross pollination with a distantly related plant, and so we can’t have all of the same cultivar planted and expect to get good fruits. So those of you growing at home may want to look for 2 different blueberry cultivars to help get you some high yield.”; Cromie.

And as much as Florida is known for it’s citrus, it also ranks pretty high on blueberry production when compared to the rest of the nation.

Cromie says; “Florida is definitely in our top 10 blueberry producing states in the U.S. I think we’re ranked around 8th, but most of the production is out in the Pacific Northwest in Washington & Oregon.”

Some of the latest releases of hybrids that are popular with growers right now include, Optimus, Sentinel, and Colossus.

Now, these hybrids take many years to grow, fine tune, and ultimately pass federal guidelines, with the historical average taking between 12 and 15 years. But at uf they are including genomic data to help facilitate their selection and are able to partner that with field observations to expedite the process to 7 to 10 years.

For a list of local U-Pick Blueberry Farms click the link below:

https://www.fdacs.gov/Consumer-Resources/Buy-Fresh-From-Florida/U-Pick-Farms

