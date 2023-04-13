What’s growing on: Earth month and the endangered Florida panther

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - April is earth month; a time to raise awareness about caring for our planet. Focus’ locally are the Florida Wildlife Corridor Project and the Florida Panther, a big cat in in the Sunshine State that calls the Everglades its home.

The Florida Wildlife Corridor takes up about half of the state. It includes 10-million acres of public preserves and parks, and 8-million acres of working farms and ranches that provide habitat for wildlife and nature.

Carl Ward, Jr., a National Geographic Explorer, Photographer and author, said the corridor runs “from the Everglades to the Peninsula, to the Ocala National Forest, up to the Okefenokee Swamp, and then connects around the Gulf Coast all over to Alabama.”

Founded in 2010, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Project protects the connecting land. A bill was considered by the Florida legislature in 2021 to protect the widespread area. The act was unanimously passed with bipartisan support, but conservationists are asking for more protection.

Ward mentioned, “more conservation of those in between lands to so that places like Ocala National Forest always keep their connections to the Okefenokee Swamp to the north, or back down to the Everglades Headwaters to the south. That project been going on, it’s based on science that goes back from University of Florida scientists back into the early 90′s.”

While exploring, and advocating for the expansion of the Florida Wildlife Corridor, Ward went on a five year journey learning about the Florida Panther, an endangered species living in the Everglades, which is a portion of the Florida Wildlife Corridor. The Florida Panther is the last population of surviving pumas east of the Mississippi River. When born, the have bright blue eyes, and are spotted like leopards.

“Back in the 1960′s and 70′s, it was discovered that small number of panthers were living in the everglades,” said Ward. “It was one of the first species to go on the endangered species act in 1973, 50 years from this year, and it was recovered from as few as 20 animals back to then to nearly 200 animals today.”

Ward explained the panthers have litters up to four kittens, but only one in three panthers will survive into adulthood. Ward said for the panther to not be endangered, there needs to be three to four times as many animals as there are now, and the only way that will happen is to protect the land by expanding the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

“Panthers need a lot of land,” mentioned Ward. “One male panther has a home range of 200 square miles; that’s twice the size of Orlando for the home range needs of one male Florida panther.” He added, “in order for panther to be viable, we need to have a breeding population were both males and females exist in places like Ocala National Forest, or Apalachicola, or even the southern Appalachians. And the Florida wildlife Corridor is literally the lifeline that’s going to help panthers get north in the state and out of the Everglades.”

And even though he stressed development as the biggest threat to the panther and the corridor, Ward mentioned ways to help the panther strive other than increasing their habitat . He said sharing the land with them, and adding road crossings.

“Another big factor is road kill,” mentioned Ward. “The number one documented cause of death for Florida panthers being hit on the road. And that’s still not as important as habitat protection, because first we need to save the Wildlife Corridor of habitat.”

By publishing his book “Path of the Panther,” and being featured in a new National Geographic film by the same name, he hopes to inspire others to love and protect Florida’s natural beauty.

“Cus’ too often we think of Africa or the Amazon when we think of amazing wildlife habitat” exclaimed Ward. “But there’s so much right here we still have a chance to protect for animals, like the panther and the black bear, but really for ourselves. Because the land the panther needs, is the land we need for our drinking water, for our food supply, for clean air.”

“Path of the Panther” will hit streaming services later this month. You can soon watch the documentary on Disney+.

For more about the Florida Panther, and how you can get involved in conservation efforts around Florida, visit pathofthepanther.com.

