With more than $1B in utility debt, city commissioners approve major budget cuts

There was a somber mood at City Hall as the general transfer fund was reduced by nearly $17M.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Budgets cuts are starting as city leaders in a north central Florida city work to chop down more than a billion dollars in utility debt.

For fiscal year 2024 the GFT will be around $15M.

City leaders are now calling the GFT, the government services contribution.

The amount being taken from the original figure of more than $30M is now going back to Gainesville Regional Utilities to pay off its debt.

In a decade, the goal is to hit a 70% capitalization rate.

City officials say these are the bold moves the joint legislative audit committee wants from city leadership.

“This is bold this is a big day this is going to be hard to figure out this is not the last meeting that is going to be painful” said Mayor Harvey Ward.

To make up for the smaller city budget, the city’s millage rate could increase, and certain city programs could be cut.

City commissioners voted unanimously to approve staff’s recommendation for this major budget chop.

