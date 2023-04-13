Woman celebrating 105th birthday exercises regularly to stay young

Lola Dunsirn was all smiles while surrounded by family and friends at her 105th birthday party.
Lola Dunsirn was all smiles while surrounded by family and friends at her 105th birthday party.
SURPRISE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona woman celebrated a very special birthday on Tuesday.

Lola Dunsirn was surrounded by family and friends at The Park at Surprise living community while celebrating her 105th birthday.

Dunsirn was all smiles as she posed in front of two huge birthday cakes and even sported a birthday tiara.

At 105, employees say she regularly goes to exercise classes, mingles at the center’s happy hour (without the alcohol), and visits with her children.

Dunsirn has grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Lola Dunsirn says staying busy and active has kept her healthy over the years.
Lola Dunsirn says staying busy and active has kept her healthy over the years.

She was born in 1918 and raised on a farm in Wisconsin alongside nine siblings They ate plenty of fruits and vegetables and worked outdoors.

The Sunrise resident has been married and widowed twice but says her secret to living such a long life is staying active and busy.

The 105-year-old doesn’t take any medications or have illnesses, employees say.

