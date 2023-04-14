16-year-old dies in car vs. bus wreck in Fort White

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 16-year-old girl is dead after her vehicle collided with a bus while driving north of Fort White on Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the girl was driving a car headed east on County Road 238 around 7 a.m. Troopers say she failed to yield to a passenger bus at the intersection with State Road 47.

The 16-year-old from Fort White died at the scene.

None of the 16 people aboard the bus were hurt in the crash. Troopers say the bus is a modified school bus that’s now being used for watermelon harvesting.

The road was shut down after the crash but has since reopened.

