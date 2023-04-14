Alachua County deputies arrest woman for DUI with 5 children in vehicle

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman after she was caught driving under the influence of alcohol with five children in the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, Samantha Fletcher, 29, was arrested on Monday for DUI and child endangerment.

Deputies say a witness in Newberry reported Fletcher parked her SUV in her backyard and wandered around on her property. The witness does not know Fletcher.

When deputies arrived, Fletcher had already driven off in her vehicle. The SUV was found stopped in the roadway.

They say Fletcher was incoherent. Five children were inside the vehicle crying. The children ranged from 6 weeks to 8 years old.

Deputies helped feed some of the children and waited for four hours until their caregivers could arrive to pick them up.

