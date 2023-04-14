BBQ lovers are going to have a mouth full at Downtown BBQ Showdown in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Downtown BBQ Showdown is happening today and tomorrow in Downtown Lake City and if you love BBQ, this is an event you don’t want to miss.

The Kansas City Barbecue Society is holding a contest that will consist of 4 teams. Teams will be judged in 4 meat categories: chicken, pork ribs, pork, and beef brisket.

People can also enjoy the event, they’ll be vendors, entertainment, and other food trucks present.

The Showdown starts today from noon until 10 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilson Park under the Darby Pavilion.

