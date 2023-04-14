BBQ lovers are going to have a mouth full at Downtown BBQ Showdown in Lake City

It starts today from noon until 10 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilson Park...
It starts today from noon until 10 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilson Park under the Darby Pavilion.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Downtown BBQ Showdown is happening today and tomorrow in Downtown Lake City and if you love BBQ, this is an event you don’t want to miss.

The Kansas City Barbecue Society is holding a contest that will consist of 4 teams. Teams will be judged in 4 meat categories: chicken, pork ribs, pork, and beef brisket.

People can also enjoy the event, they’ll be vendors, entertainment, and other food trucks present.

The Showdown starts today from noon until 10 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilson Park under the Darby Pavilion.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Here’s what you missed in our conversation with K-Country!
“What’s up” with K-Country 4/14
“What’s up” with K-Country 4/14
State troopers are praising their efforts after they seized a fairly high amount of marijuana...
FHP busts two men from New Port Richey for having nearly 100 lbs of marijuana
A man is dead after his vehicle went off a road and hit a tree in Columbia County.
Crash in Columbia County kills one man