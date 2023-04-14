Crash in Columbia County kills one man

A man is dead after his vehicle went off a road and hit a tree in Columbia County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his vehicle went off a road and hit a tree in Columbia County.

FHP troopers say the 36-year-old driver was traveling on Southwest Old Wire Road.

TRENDING: Elementary school student hospitalized after taking CBD gummies

He went onto a grassy shoulder and then struck a concrete culvert, which sent his vehicle into the air hitting an oak tree.

Troopers say the man died from his injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

State troopers are praising their efforts after they seized a fairly high amount of marijuana...
FHP busts two men from New Port Richey for having nearly 100 lbs of marijuana
Big spenders got a little taste of Vegas in Gainesville Thursday night.
Greater Gainesville Rotary Club hosts their casino night
Greater Gainesville Rotary Club hosts their casino night
Crash in Columbia County kills one man