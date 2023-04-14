Crash in Columbia County kills one man

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his vehicle went off a road and hit a tree in Columbia County.

FHP troopers say the 36-year-old driver was traveling on Southwest Old Wire Road.

He went onto a grassy shoulder and then struck a concrete culvert, which sent his vehicle into the air hitting an oak tree.

Troopers say the man died from his injuries.

