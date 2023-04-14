Eco-Friendly art in Alachua County commission chambers

Eco-Friendly art in Alachua County commission chambers
Eco-Friendly art in Alachua County commission chambers(WCJB)
By Kristin Chase
Published: Apr. 14, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission chambers have some new eco-friendly masterpieces from a North Central Florida artist.

Tony Bevilacqua has been an artist for 20 years and moved to Newberry two years ago.

Thanks to the Alachua County Art in Public Places program he has two environmentally focused pieces in the chamber.

The six-foot flamingo is made up of 480 water bottles and the blue girl painting is made with discarded materials.

Tony’s last name Bevilacqua translates to drink water.

His art will be displayed through June.

