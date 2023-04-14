Elementary school student hospitalized after taking CBD gummies

A student at Jenkins Elementary School in Interlachen was hospitalized after injecting gummies laced with CBD or THC.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An elementary school student was sent to the hospital after deputies say he ingested gummies laced with CBD or THC.

Putnam County Sheriff deputies responded to a call from Jenkins Elementary School in Interlachen, where they found a student showing signs of overdose.

They say two other students also showed symptoms.

Deputies believe the student had taken either CBD or THC gummies.

Detectives are investigating how the gummies got onto school campus.

