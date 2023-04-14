FHP busts two men from New Port Richey for having nearly 100 lbs of marijuana

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are praising their efforts after they seized a fairly high amount of marijuana this week.

A rental car driven by two men from New Port Richey was pulled over.

Canine Officer Rogue was able to sniff out nearly 100 lbs of marijuana.

Troopers from FHP’s Gainesville headquarters announced that the bust was made in Columbia County.

