Florida Senate to consider measure expanding ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A measure that would expand 2022′s controversial “Parental Rights in Education” law — known to critics as “don’t say gay” — is primed for consideration by the full Florida Senate. The proposal would broaden last year’s law prohibiting instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade to pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

The Republican-controlled Fiscal Policy Committee this week approved the measure, sending it to the full Senate despite heavy opposition from Democrats and other critics.

The House already passed a similar bill, and the committee vote moves the issues one step closer to going to Governor Ron DeSantis. Senator Clay Yarborough is the bill sponsor.

According to Sen. Yarborough, “The place for instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity is in the home, guided by the parents if they deem appropriate. Florida parents are justified in their concerns about agendas that have become pervasive across forms of media, specifically that target young children.”

TRENDING: House passes defense attorney bill after Alachua County courtroom attack

The measure also would bar school employees from telling students their preferred pronouns if those pronouns do not correspond to his or her sex. In addition, it would prevent employees from asking students about their preferred pronouns. Democrats, including Senator Geraldine Thompson, say the bill is unnecessary.

“Teachers are going to have an arms-length kind of relationship, because they are concerned about these kinds of bills. What can they say? What can’t they say?”, asked Sen. Thompson.

The bill also would build on another measure passed by the Legislature last year that increased scrutiny of school library books and instructional materials. For example, the bill seeks to make it easier for people to file complaints by making objection forms “easy to read and understand” and available on school district websites.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.