Gainesville firefighters intervene after woman chases victim with knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews stepped in after they spotted a woman wielding a knife and chasing another woman near their fire station.

According to the arrest report, Sapphira Crawford, 46, argued with another woman while walking toward a daycare on Northeast Eighth Avenue on Thursday morning. Crawford accused the victim of stealing her phone and pulled out a knife.

Officers say Crawford then pulled out a 4-inch fixed-blade knife. She cut the victim’s hand and chased her toward the fire station on Northeast Waldo Road.

Crawford then yelled, “I will kill you.”

Firefighters say they saw the chase and attempted to separate the two women. Crawford then ran away. She was later found by offices on Eighth Avenue.

Officers say they found cocaine in a bag Crawford abandoned.

She was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, and resisting an officer without violence.

