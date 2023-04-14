Greater Gainesville Rotary Club hosts their casino night

Big spenders got a little taste of Vegas in Gainesville Thursday night.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Big spenders got a little taste of Vegas in Gainesville Thursday night.

The Greater Gainesville Rotary Club hosted their casino night.

TRENDING: Utility Advisory Board requests meeting with city and state leaders to discuss GRU’s governance

Proceeds from the event will go toward charities the organization supports, including the Ronald McDonald House, Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, and others.

TV20s Paige Beck emceed the festivities.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

State troopers are praising their efforts after they seized a fairly high amount of marijuana...
FHP busts two men from New Port Richey for having nearly 100 lbs of marijuana
A man is dead after his vehicle went off a road and hit a tree in Columbia County.
Crash in Columbia County kills one man
Greater Gainesville Rotary Club hosts their casino night
Crash in Columbia County kills one man