Greater Gainesville Rotary Club hosts their casino night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Big spenders got a little taste of Vegas in Gainesville Thursday night.

The Greater Gainesville Rotary Club hosted their casino night.

Proceeds from the event will go toward charities the organization supports, including the Ronald McDonald House, Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, and others.

TV20s Paige Beck emceed the festivities.

