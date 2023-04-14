High Springs passes ordinance limiting golf cart use to city streets

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - With the number of golf carts growing on city streets, High Springs commissioners took steps to regulate them on Thursday night.

Until now, golf carts were technically not allowed on city streets, but the commission approved an ordinance to permit them with restrictions.

They will be limited to city streets with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less.

That does not include state or county roads, or their easements.

After some debate, the minimum age to drive a cart will be 15.

