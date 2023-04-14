House passes defense attorney bill after Alachua County courtroom attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill aimed at protecting defense attorneys from criminal defendants has passed the Florida House. The bill follows the release of a video showing a defendant at the Alachua County Courthouse punching his defense attorney last year.

“Violent Offenses Committed Against Criminal Defense Attorneys” bill passed the House unanimously on Thursday. The bill initially titled HB 71 was substituted with SB 384 which is sponsored by North Central Florida Sen. Jennifer Bradley.

The bill reclassifies offenses committed against criminal defense attorneys.

The current law raises penalties for violent offenders if they commit an act of violence against law enforcement officers, correctional officers, assistant and state attorneys, justices, or judges, but defense attorneys are not included.

Alachua County defendant attacks attorney in court, prompting state legislation

TRENDING: Alachua County deputies arrest woman for DUI with 5 children in vehicle

On Nov. 15, 2022, Obadiah Dillard punched his defense attorney Eric Atria in the face while in an Alachua County courtroom. The attack left Atria with a fractured skull.

SB 384 will now go to the Florida Senate for approval.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.