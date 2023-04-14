Man arrested for exposing himself at Walmart in Marion County

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after Marion County deputies say he showed other shoppers at Walmart more than they wanted to see.

Aaron Cambell, 30, was arrested on Thursday at the Walmart on U.S. Highway 441 in Summerfield on the charge of indecent exposure.

A witness said Campbell was walking around the Walmart exposing himself. He got close to her and the witness reported the incident to a store employee.

When deputies approached him, Campbell’s zipper was halfway down. He claimed he had used the restroom and didn’t realize he was exposed.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

