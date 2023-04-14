Oak Hall sweeps district lacrosse titles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The boys and girls lacrosse teams at Oak Hall have dominated the North Central Florida scene in recent years, and Thursday’s district title games were no different.

The Oak Hall boys routed Trinity Catholic in the Class 1A-District 3 title game, scoring 16 unanswered goals in an 18-1 victory. The win puts the Eagles at 17-1 on the season and drops the Celtics to 13-4. Prior to that game, the Eagle girls team took down Menendez, 19-6 for the Class 1A-District 4 crown. Oak Hall reached 11-4 overall.

And in Class 2A-District 3, Forest held off St. Augustine, 9-7. The Wildcats enter the region tourney at 13-5.

Region tournament brackets come out this weekend, with district champions assured a spot .

