Oak Hall sweeps district lacrosse titles

Forest boys add a crown in 2A-District 3
Winners advance to region tourney
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The boys and girls lacrosse teams at Oak Hall have dominated the North Central Florida scene in recent years, and Thursday’s district title games were no different.

The Oak Hall boys routed Trinity Catholic in the Class 1A-District 3 title game, scoring 16 unanswered goals in an 18-1 victory. The win puts the Eagles at 17-1 on the season and drops the Celtics to 13-4. Prior to that game, the Eagle girls team took down Menendez, 19-6 for the Class 1A-District 4 crown. Oak Hall reached 11-4 overall.

And in Class 2A-District 3, Forest held off St. Augustine, 9-7. The Wildcats enter the region tourney at 13-5.

Region tournament brackets come out this weekend, with district champions assured a spot .

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Oak Hall sweeps lacrosse district titles
Team Orange defeats Team Blue in low-scoring UF spring game, 10-7
Florida quarterback Jack Miller III (10) looks for a receiver as defensive lineman Tyreik...
Team Orange defeats Team Blue in low-scoring UF spring game, 10-7
Florida's Kayla Dicello competes on the uneven parallel bars during the semifinals of the NCAA...
Florida gymnastics team advances to NCAA Championship Finals as Trinity Thomas returns to compete in two events