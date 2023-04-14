Putnam County youth pastor and teacher arrested, released after downloading child porn on temple Wi-Fi

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and then released a Putnam County teacher and youth pastor after they say he downloaded pornography on Palatka Baptist Temple’s Wi-Fi.

Detectives received a tip in May 2022 that Edward Wilds III, 44, was distributing and downloading child pornography.

Following a Wednesday evening service, deputies discovered that Wilds was downloading pornographic images on the temple’s Wi-Fi.

In March 2023, detectives talked to Wilds and took his electronic devices. Deputies found 54,000 images, mostly pornographic, on accounts associated with the pastor.

Wilds told deputies that he was banned from one social media site multiple times.

Investigators found messages from one user asking Wilds for pictures of children aged 14 to 16. Wilds sent the user 42 images.

After deputies met with Wilds, the Putnam County School District was alerted, leading to Wilds being suspended from Middleton-Burney Elementary, where he worked at the time.

“This is a clear-cut case of child sexual exploitation and I’m deeply troubled by the commission of such heinous crime in our hometown,” Putnam County Sheriff DeLoach said. “The exploitation and abuse of children is a despicable act that has no place in our society.”

Wilds was arrested and booked into the Putnam County Jail at around 1:30 p.m. Less than thirty minutes after he was booked, he was released on bond, which was set at $20,000.

