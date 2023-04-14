Putnam County youth pastor and teacher arrested, released after downloading child porn on temple Wi-Fi

Edward Wilds III (left), 44, was arrested and released less than thirty minutes later
Edward Wilds III (left), 44, was arrested and released less than thirty minutes later(PCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and then released a Putnam County teacher and youth pastor after they say he downloaded pornography on Palatka Baptist Temple’s Wi-Fi.

Detectives received a tip in May 2022 that Edward Wilds III, 44, was distributing and downloading child pornography.

Following a Wednesday evening service, deputies discovered that Wilds was downloading pornographic images on the temple’s Wi-Fi.

In March 2023, detectives talked to Wilds and took his electronic devices. Deputies found 54,000 images, mostly pornographic, on accounts associated with the pastor.

Wilds told deputies that he was banned from one social media site multiple times.

TRENDING: Man arrested for exposing himself at Walmart in Marion County

Investigators found messages from one user asking Wilds for pictures of children aged 14 to 16. Wilds sent the user 42 images.

After deputies met with Wilds, the Putnam County School District was alerted, leading to Wilds being suspended from Middleton-Burney Elementary, where he worked at the time.

“This is a clear-cut case of child sexual exploitation and I’m deeply troubled by the commission of such heinous crime in our hometown,” Putnam County Sheriff DeLoach said. “The exploitation and abuse of children is a despicable act that has no place in our society.”

Wilds was arrested and booked into the Putnam County Jail at around 1:30 p.m. Less than thirty minutes after he was booked, he was released on bond, which was set at $20,000.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Alachua County Jail booking photo for Samantha Fletcher, 29, charged with child neglect, DUI
Alachua County deputies arrest woman for DUI with 5 children in vehicle
16-year-old dies in car vs. bus wreck in Fort White
Man arrested for exposing himself at Walmart in Marion County
Gainesville firefighters intervene after woman chases victim with knife