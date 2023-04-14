Reilly Arts Center holds “One Night Only” Gala to raise funds for music education

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Supporters of the Reilly Arts Center in Ocala held a “One Night Only” Gala to raise funds for music education, through music.

“We have a community music school,” shared the executive director of Reilly Arts Center, Pamela Calero. “We host the Ocala City Orchestra. We also manage the Marion Theatre downtown. We’re non-profit so sponsorships, donations, and events like these really help us meet our goals and continue our programming and make our programming even better.”

Organizers said the funds will go towards music lessons, scholarships, and local events.

“The arts are important, people show up for it and it’s a priority in our community, not only for the Reilly Arts Center but for other arts organizations. This is really good and we just wanna make sure it matters.”

Organizers said more than 100 donors and sponsors contributed to the theatre. Guests enjoyed three different performances, drinks, and even dinner.

“Tonight we had several different musicians from local areas here that are able to show off their talent and it’s wonderful,” shared attendee Nick Robinson. “I think it can be an inspiration I think to not only the older generation to maybe get out there and start picking up new talent. It’s never too old. To even these younger kids here who were inspiring hopefully to other young kids.”

The center’s staff partnered with Advent Health Ocala, Neighborhood Storage Center, and Angie Lewis State Farm to make their vision come to life.

Members from the Reilly Arts Center said their goal is to reach $150,000 during the outreach.

