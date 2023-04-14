“Rex and Brody” bill passes Florida Senate unanimously, moves to House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Senate Bill 404, the “Rex and Brody Act”, passed the State Senate and moved to the House with a unanimous vote Tuesday evening.

The bill would limit public access to autopsy reports of minors who died in relation to acts of domestic violence.

Legislators agreed to read the bill a second time on Tuesday, where they voted in favor of the bill 39-0. The bill reached the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill was proposed after Rex and Brody Reinhart, both from Alachua County, were killed by their father in May 2021. Their mother said media coverage of the incident made the healing process more difficult.

A similar bill was filed last year and passed in the House, however, it was not voted on in the Senate before the end of the session.

Sen. Keith Perry of Gainesville and Rep. Chuck Clemons of Newberry sponsored the bills in the Senate and House respectively.

