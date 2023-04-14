Sheriff: Felony charges could be filed after students eat cannabis gummies

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Felony charges could be filed after two children were sent to the hospital and others ingested gummies containing either CBD or THC at an elementary school in Putnam County.

Putnam County Sheriff “Gator” DeLoach shared new details on Friday about the incident which occurred at Robert Jenkins Elementary School on Thursday.

According to the sheriff, emergency crews were called to the school after a 12-year-old girl passed out and exhibited signs of an overdose. She was taken to the hospital.

Deputies determined the child had eaten gummies with chemicals derived from cannabis. It is unclear if the candy contained CBD or THC.

She gave three other students gummies who were all 12 or 13 years old and in 6th grade. One was taken to the hospital. Deputies say all the students recovered from the effects of the candies.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident. If THC was present, those responsible could face felony charges.

DeLoach says the girl got the gummies from her boyfriend after asking him for them online.

Some parents say not enough is being done to prevent future incidents.

“What are they going to do to prevent things like this from happening again?” questioned Dena Hersey, a parent of a kindergartner at Robert Jenkins Elementary. “I know that they can’t search every student, I understand that, but there’s got to be something more. Not just as the staff here at the school, but as parents that we can do to prevent this kind of thing from happening again.”

