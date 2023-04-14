Team Orange defeats Team Blue in low-scoring UF spring game, 10-7

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It wasn’t the fireworks show that fans might have been hoping for, but at least Gator Nation got a chance to see their team in action.

Team Orange defeated Team Blue, 10-7 in Thursday’s annual UF spring game in what is believed to be the lowest-scoring Orange & Blue game in program history.

Much of the spring and the summer will focus on the quarterback duel between Graham Mertz and Jack Miller III. Mertz completed 18 of 29 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown, while Miller was 10-for-20 with a TD pass and 144 yards.

Freshman Treyaun Webb was the game’s leading rusher, tallying 53 yards on 11 carries. Trevor Etienne accumulated 51 yards on 9 carries. In the passing game, Ricky Pearsall led all receivers with 62 yards on four catches, including a leaping 41-yarder.

Florida head coach Billy Napier won’t sweat the low score and praised his defense.

“To each is their own,” said Napier. “We did pressure tonight and I think that is the temperament and personality of the playcallers. We are what we are. It will be more about the execution of the call than the call itself. I think tonight was a good indication of that.”

Florida kicks off the regular season Aug. 31 at Utah.

