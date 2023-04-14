Utility Advisory Board requests meeting with city and state leaders to discuss GRU’s governance

Gainesville's Utility Advisory Board is asking for state lawmakers and city leaders to come together on how GRU will be governed.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are taking steps to try to reduce GRU’s debt and perhaps keep control of the utility.

Commissioners agreed to reduce the general fund transfer from over $30 million dollars to $15 million.

They are now referring to the GFT as a “government services contribution.”

The goal is to cut GRU’s debt of more than $1.5 billion dollars.

The city’s Utility Advisory Board is asking for state lawmakers and city leaders to come together on how GRU will be governed.

This is in response to the state house bill to give control of GRU to the governor.

On Thursday night, the UAB voted to ask city commissioners to invite the county legislative delegation to a public meeting.

Vice Chair Jason Fults tells TV20 that their attempts to reach bill supporters at the state house have fallen of deaf ears.

