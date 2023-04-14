Westside or Albert “Ray” Massey Park is reopened

After nine months of construction, the Albert "Ray" Massey or Westside Park is now reopened.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After nine months of construction, one of Gainesville’s busiest parks is open.

Albert “Ray” Massey or Westside Park is now open.

The late Massey served as the longtime director for parks and recreation.

The playground has been redesigned to be accessible for children with all types of mobility.

Park hours will also be extending in the fall.

“Come winter there’ll be extended hours of use for this particular playground, which we think is going to be well-received by parents and groups that maybe can’t get here during the daylight hours, especially in the months where we have, you know, limited daylight after work and after school,” said Betsy Waite the Wild Spaces and Public Spaces Director.

The project cost more than 2 million dollars

It was funded by the wild spaces, and public places half-cent sales tax.

