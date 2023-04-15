3rd annual Grace’s Race 5K in honor of Lora Grace Duncan

Duncan was killed in 2020 by the founder of the Salt Life Company, Michael Hutto(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lora Grace Duncan was killed in 2020 by her boyfriend, Michael Troy Hutto, who founded the Salt Life Company.

Duncan was 18 at the time, and Hutto has since been sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter.

Today, HiTONE Fitness in Lake City held a third annual 5K to raise money for a scholarship founded in her honor.

“It’s a way for Grace’s memory to go on and she believed in fitness and she believed in helping people,” said her mother, Cissy Duncan, “helping others...She’s smiling down from heaven right now because she would love the fact that we have this race in her honor and her memory.”

The event was held in Grace’s Garden, where a memorial is set up at a tree in her memory.

Grace’s mother said the tree is a spot where grace used to come have lunch and meditate.

All of the funds raised at the event are donated to the Lora Grace Duncan scholarship fund at Florida Gateway College.

“She also believed in education and she was actually going to FGC and was two classes shy of getting her AA at the time,” said Duncan. “We felt like she would want her memory to go on through the scholarship.

“There’s no stipulations,” continued Duncan. “It’s an endowed scholarship and it will be forever in her name even after we pass away it will still be there. It may only help someone with books but anything helps so she would be honored and be happy that we’re doing that as well to help others.”

Those who knew her say her memory will live on in many more ways than just the scholarship.

