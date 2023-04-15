City leaders return youth outreach programs to Gainesville Police

Three youth outreach programs are being returned to Gainesville Police.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders are returning several youth outreach programs to Gainesville police.

City Manager Cynthia Curry announced three programs aimed at kids will be moving to GPD’s control.

The Reichert House after-school program will switch over at the end of the school year.

The Brave Overt Leaders of Distinction or Bold re-entry program helps young men with education and job opportunities.

Finally, the “Interrupters” are a group of advocates and case workers who specialize in mediation and gun violence prevention.

