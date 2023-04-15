Dixie County man arrested after deputies find meth while towing his truck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after they sat they found meth while trying to tow his truck.

Shawn Smith was arrested on charges of possession of meth with intent to sell, deputies say.

Deputies say they pulled Smith over for not having a vehicle tag just south of Old Town.

After a tow truck was called to remove the car, deputies discovered almost 18 grams of meth hidden in a styrofoam cup.

Smith was taken to the Dixie County jail on a $101,000 bond.

