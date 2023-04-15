Gainesville man states he did not flee law enforcement after conducting a chase through traffic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Gainesville man after he failed to obey law enforcement orders and fled the police.

On Friday, deputies watched a green Dodge Challenger make an unlawful left turn and accelerate at a high rate of speed.

After deputies activated their patrol lights and sirens, the vehicle continued to accelerate and weave through traffic.

Warren Williams, 26, was charged with a felony for failing to obey a law enforcement officer’s order to stop and a misdemeanor for reckless driving.

Deputies say, Williams stated that he did not flee from the deputies, and “he had no idea law enforcement was trying to stop him.”

