Gainesville man states he did not flee law enforcement after conducting a chase through traffic

Warren Williams, 26, was arrested by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Gainesville man after he failed to obey law enforcement orders and fled the police.

On Friday, deputies watched a green Dodge Challenger make an unlawful left turn and accelerate at a high rate of speed.

After deputies activated their patrol lights and sirens, the vehicle continued to accelerate and weave through traffic.

Warren Williams, 26, was charged with a felony for failing to obey a law enforcement officer’s order to stop and a misdemeanor for reckless driving.

Deputies say, Williams stated that he did not flee from the deputies, and “he had no idea law enforcement was trying to stop him.”

