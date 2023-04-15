Gator baseball team squanders six-run lead and falls to Georgia, 13-11

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team shows why they are one of the best offenses in the country, but their bullpen could not finish the job. Georgia outscores the (29-7) Gators, 9-1 and rally to win, 13-11.

Georgia was off to a good start in the third inning as Charlie Condon went yard for the 14th time of the year to take a 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, Florida loads up the bases for Cade Kurland. The freshman sends the ball through the Gainesville sky for a grand slam to take a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, The Florida baseball team continues their offensive fireworks display as they load up the bases for freshman Luke Heyman. He fires it out to left field for their second grand slam of the evening. The Gators take a commanding 10-4 lead.

However, the (19-16) Bulldogs refuses to go away. Condon had three home runs on the night including two of them that cuts the Gators lead to 4.

In the top of the ninth, the Bulldogs have the bases juiced for Connor Tate and sends one out to left field. A game-tying grand slam to knot it up at 10. Georgia scores three more runs to make it 13-10.

There was hope in the bottom of the ninth as the Gators had the bases loaded again for Heyman. Unfortunately, he struck out and the Gators are outscored 9-1 in the final two innings.

Brandon Sproat receives a no-decision after seven strong innings and surrenders four earned runs off three hits and rang up eight batters, but gave up two home runs.

The Gators will look to tie up the series Saturday night. First pitch at 7pm

