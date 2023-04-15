Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies at 46

FILE - Band members from The Script, Mark Sheehan, left, Danny O'Donoghue, center, and Glen...
FILE - Band members from The Script, Mark Sheehan, left, Danny O'Donoghue, center, and Glen Power pose for a portrait, Friday, May 29, 2009 in New York. Ireland’s president has led tributes to Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish rock band The Script, after his death at the age of 46. The band said Sheehan died in a hospital on Friday, April 14, 2023, after a brief illness. In a statement, The Script called him a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend.”(Jeff Christensen | AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s president has led tributes to Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish rock band The Script, after his death at the age of 46.

The band said Sheehan died in a hospital on Friday after a brief illness. In a statement, The Script called him a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend.”

Formed in Dublin in 2001 by Sheehan, singer Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power, The Script topped U.K. and Irish charts with its self-titled debut album in 2008. It included the hits “We Cry,” “Breakeven” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” which reached No. 1 in five countries.

The band’s pop-inflected rock sound made it one of Ireland’s biggest bands in the 2010s. The Script went on to have six Top 10 albums in the U.K. and one top three album in the U.S.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins praised the band’s “originality and excellence” and sent condolences to Sheehan’s family.

“Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world,” Higgins said.

Sheehan is survived by his wife, Rina Sheehan, and their three children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Pitmasters gear up for weekend-long "BBQ Showdown" in Lake City
The Kansas City Barbecue Society is hosting the contest.
Pitmasters gear up for weekend-long “BBQ Showdown” in Lake City
Three youth outreach programs, including the Reichert House, are being returned to Gainesville...
City leaders return youth outreach programs to Gainesville Police